It’s an appealing income play to consider Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

The price of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed at $60.87 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $61.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805998 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $91 to $66.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares for $64.44 per share. The transaction valued at 322,186 led to the insider holds 30,921 shares of the business.

Miller Shane sold 6,608 shares of TSN for $447,692 on Nov 22. The Group President Fresh Meats now owns 30,921 shares after completing the transaction at $67.75 per share. On May 11, another insider, Tu Amy, who serves as the EVP&Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,346 shares for $90.30 each. As a result, the insider received 302,130 and left with 51,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSN now has a Market Capitalization of 22.07B and an Enterprise Value of 29.76B. As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $99.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSN traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 356.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.91M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 6.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TSN is 1.92, which was 1.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.79B to a low estimate of $13.32B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.12B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.12B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.84B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.28B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.46B and the low estimate is $53.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.