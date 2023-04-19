It’s an appealing income play to consider Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

After finishing at $36.02 in the prior trading day, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) closed at $35.72, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2717942 shares were traded. WDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $50.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of WDC for $300,888 on May 04. The SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer now owns 26,719 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDC now has a Market Capitalization of 12.25B and an Enterprise Value of 17.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $63.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 318.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 8.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.38 and a low estimate of -$1.84, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.29 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.38B, an estimated decrease of -38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, a decrease of -36.20% over than the figure of -$38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.79B, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.49B and the low estimate is $12.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.