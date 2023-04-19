It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock

The closing price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) was $0.64 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1985280 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6621 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6409.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 219.67M and an Enterprise Value of 195.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1532.

Shares Statistics:

ACB traded an average of 5.39M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.96% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 31.14M with a Short Ratio of 31.14M, compared to 34.14M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.51M to a low estimate of $43.84M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.99M, an increase of 27.90% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.35M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.51M and the low estimate is $189.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.