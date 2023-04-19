It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) stock

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) closed the day trading at $42.97 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $43.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920214 shares were traded. NNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $52.

On October 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 20, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.88B and an Enterprise Value of 11.79B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNN traded about 971.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNN traded about 899.84k shares per day. A total of 178.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 2.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

NNN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $199.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $194.77M. As of the current estimate, National Retail Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.28M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.68M, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $824.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $781.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.05M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $844.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $877.99M and the low estimate is $787.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.