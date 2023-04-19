It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock

The closing price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was $333.70 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $332.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15727351 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $337.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $330.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Argus reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $340 to $390.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $366 to $417.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares for $352.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,172 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 150.62B and an Enterprise Value of 158.92B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $379.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 329.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.70.

Shares Statistics:

NFLX traded an average of 7.13M shares per day over the past three months and 5.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 445.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 8.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.15 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.68 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.48. EPS for the following year is $14.37, with 38 analysts recommending between $16.85 and $11.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.26B to a low estimate of $8.12B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.48B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.1B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.21B and the low estimate is $37.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.