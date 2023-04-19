Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) was $2.05 for the day, up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6819789 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.52 to $2.04.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.40 to $1.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.74B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8189.

Shares Statistics:

LU traded an average of 14.05M shares per day over the past three months and 10.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.73M with a Short Ratio of 20.73M, compared to 28.74M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, LU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 74.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -25.30% over than the figure of -$32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.