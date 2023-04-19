MANU (Manchester United plc): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $19.68 in the prior trading day, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $20.57, up 4.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1726587 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MANU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.67M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MANU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $169.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.37M to a low estimate of $169.37M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $178.74M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.46M, an increase of 33.90% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.46M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $751.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $747.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $839.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $848.33M and the low estimate is $830.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.