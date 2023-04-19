O (Realty Income Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) closed at $61.11 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $61.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2192597 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at O’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 238.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares for $65.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,738,118 led to the insider holds 41,630 shares of the business.

Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of O for $475,790 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,090 shares after completing the transaction at $67.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, O now has a Market Capitalization of 41.02B and an Enterprise Value of 60.83B. As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, O traded on average about 3.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 633.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.79M with a Short Ratio of 21.79M, compared to 13.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for O is 3.06, which was 2.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29. The current Payout Ratio is 208.80% for O, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $907.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $954.24M to a low estimate of $862.05M. As of the current estimate, Realty Income Corporation’s year-ago sales were $799.57M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $934.02M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $989.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $865.08M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.