PEAK (Healthpeak Properties Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed at $21.21 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2879068 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 164.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $21.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,729 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Klaritch Thomas bought 1,517 shares of PEAK for $35,204 on Mar 07. The COO now owns 344,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Brinker Scott M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 16,300 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 385,169 and bolstered with 206,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAK now has a Market Capitalization of 11.78B and an Enterprise Value of 18.41B. As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEAK has traded an average of 4.70M shares per day and 3.99M over the past ten days. A total of 537.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 5.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PEAK is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72. The current Payout Ratio is 119.90% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $524.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $514.62M. As of the current estimate, Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $498.37M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.29M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.