The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) was $0.47 for the day, up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502659 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BODY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Daikeler Carl bought 114,811 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 80,483 led to the insider holds 3,199,946 shares of the business.

Congdon Jonathan bought 50,000 shares of BODY for $35,065 on Dec 02. The CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN now owns 17,826,629 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,329 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,499 and bolstered with 3,085,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BODY now has a Market Capitalization of 149.90M and an Enterprise Value of 116.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8978.

Shares Statistics:

BODY traded an average of 455.22K shares per day over the past three months and 364.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.88M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.54M with a Short Ratio of 10.54M, compared to 9.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.09M to a low estimate of $137.64M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.92M, an estimated decrease of -30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.77M, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $575.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.2M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $648.9M and the low estimate is $630.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.