The name BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.15, up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $15.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175505 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 27, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $24.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares for $15.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,855,656 led to the insider holds 1,132,722 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 55,500 shares of BBIO for $857,697 on Apr 05. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 101,337 shares after completing the transaction at $15.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,224 and left with 1,252,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIO traded 3.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.16M with a Short Ratio of 15.16M, compared to 16.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.7 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266M and the low estimate is $10.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 351.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.