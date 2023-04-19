The name Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.43 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4691387 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 793.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $6.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7792.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGC has traded an average of 6.66M shares per day and 5.73M over the past ten days. A total of 512.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.92M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.65% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 41.2M with a Short Ratio of 41.20M, compared to 49.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.27 and -$5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91.35M to a low estimate of $67.62M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.88M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.82M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423.02M and the low estimate is $299.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.