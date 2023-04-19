The name Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) closed at $26.98 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $26.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2443006 shares were traded. BEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Sethi Alok sold 29,503 shares for $31.09 per share. The transaction valued at 917,325 led to the insider holds 92,132 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 10,134 shares of BEN for $42,641 on Nov 08. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 9,990,587 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 44,574 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 189,003 and bolstered with 9,980,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.59B and an Enterprise Value of 19.16B. As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEN has traded an average of 3.97M shares per day and 2.82M over the past ten days. A total of 489.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.20M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.8M with a Short Ratio of 16.80M, compared to 17.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BEN is 1.20, from 1.17 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 58.90% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.78B and the low estimate is $7.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.