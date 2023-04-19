The name Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed at $2.04 down -6.42% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975234 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,221 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 168.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $21.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5245, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5574.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ILPT has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 2.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ILPT is 0.04, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.04.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107.1M to a low estimate of $106.4M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $71.38M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.28M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.7M and the low estimate is $427.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.