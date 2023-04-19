There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) can be one of them

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed the day trading at $16.12 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $16.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2852475 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 128.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNX traded about 3.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNX traded about 2.47M shares per day. A total of 176.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.74M with a Short Ratio of 25.74M, compared to 25.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $470.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $523.1M to a low estimate of $425M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were -$913.1M, an estimated decrease of -151.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $436.22M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$151.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.