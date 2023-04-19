There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) can be one of them

The closing price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) was $55.96 for the day, up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $55.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2463262 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $60.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares for $48.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,160 led to the insider holds 330 shares of the business.

Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares of KNX for $132,432 on Jul 29. The EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. now owns 19,944 shares after completing the transaction at $55.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.12B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.46.

Shares Statistics:

KNX traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.62M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 7.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, KNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.17 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -12.50% less than the figure of -$11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.21B and the low estimate is $6.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.