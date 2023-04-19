There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Walmart Inc. (WMT) can be one of them

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed the day trading at $149.85 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $149.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4494014 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $160 from $145 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $145 to $155.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $159.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when WALTON ALICE L sold 1,504,039 shares for $145.51 per share. The transaction valued at 218,850,250 led to the insider holds 245,711,516 shares of the business.

WALTON JIM C sold 1,504,039 shares of WMT for $218,850,250 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 245,711,516 shares after completing the transaction at $145.51 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, WALTON S ROBSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,504,039 shares for $145.51 each. As a result, the insider received 218,850,250 and left with 245,711,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMT now has a Market Capitalization of 404.54B and an Enterprise Value of 454.84B. As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMT traded about 6.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMT traded about 5.33M shares per day. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.18M, compared to 12.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

WMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.28, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 52.20% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 01, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 33 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 35 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $148.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.72B to a low estimate of $146.2B. As of the current estimate, Walmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.57B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.18B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.52B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.29B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $652.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.84B and the low estimate is $628.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.