There is a good chance Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) closed at $97.55 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $97.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2549373 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares for $115.16 per share. The transaction valued at 921,280 led to the insider holds 121,472 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, West Kara, who serves as the Chief Audit Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 69,466 and left with 7,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 37.64B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $144.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COF traded on average about 3.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 382.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COF is 2.40, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.36 and a low estimate of $3.33, while EPS last year was $5.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.81, with high estimates of $6.47 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.87 and $12.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14. EPS for the following year is $14.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $11.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.82B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.17B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.2B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.89B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.8B and the low estimate is $36.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.