There is a good chance Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed at $3.03 in the last session, down -0.98% from day before closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1903287 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBD now has a Market Capitalization of 812.34M and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4494.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBD traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.01M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CBD is 0.07, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.