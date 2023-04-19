There is a good chance Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $277.84 in the prior trading day, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed at $276.86, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519303 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 128.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Gangestad Nicholas C sold 1,975 shares for $294.25 per share. The transaction valued at 581,142 led to the insider holds 7,757 shares of the business.

Woods Isaac sold 100 shares of ROK for $29,433 on Feb 27. The Vice President and Treasurer now owns 452 shares after completing the transaction at $294.33 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, House Rebecca W, who serves as the SVP, CLO and Secretary of the company, sold 3,178 shares for $287.80 each. As a result, the insider received 914,644 and left with 6,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROK now has a Market Capitalization of 31.97B and an Enterprise Value of 35.88B. As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $309.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 707.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.74M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROK’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.54, compared to 4.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 48.90% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.54 and $10.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.29. EPS for the following year is $12.34, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.19 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.39B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.