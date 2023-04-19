There is a good chance The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at $44.89 in the last session, up 1.49% from day before closing price of $44.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12524393 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BK now has a Market Capitalization of 36.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $52.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BK traded on average about 5.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 812.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 797.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 6.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BK is 1.48, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 48.70% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.46 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.57B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.93B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.34B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.38B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.84B and the low estimate is $17.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.