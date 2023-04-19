There Is Still Room For Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed the day trading at $1.93 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2116915 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Adcock Brett sold 142,209 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 377,878 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 200,000 shares of ACHR for $514,060 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 132,018 shares for $2.83 each. As a result, the insider received 373,241 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 657.98M and an Enterprise Value of 148.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8719.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHR traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHR traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 250.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.84M, compared to 11.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.26.