There Is Still Room For Enerplus Corporation (ERF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) was $14.95 for the day, down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $15.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1734534 shares were traded. ERF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERF now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.56B. As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $19.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.73.

Shares Statistics:

ERF traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, ERF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.