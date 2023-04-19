There Is Still Room For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed the day trading at $7.25 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5214341 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AG traded about 7.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AG traded about 6.64M shares per day. A total of 274.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.75M. Insiders hold about 2.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.21% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.68M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 14.5M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $620.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.43M and the low estimate is $907.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.