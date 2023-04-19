There Is Still Room For New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) was $30.23 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $30.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852483 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On February 01, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 169,135 led to the insider holds 46,907 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Matthew sold 6,800 shares of NFE for $285,214 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 50,907 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Griffin C. William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $41.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 410,636 and bolstered with 344,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.30B and an Enterprise Value of 10.52B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.84.

Shares Statistics:

NFE traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 4.92M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $871.7M to a low estimate of $464M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.12M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.45M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.15B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.