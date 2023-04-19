There Is Still Room For Organon & Co. (OGN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) closed the day trading at $23.59 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $24.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090610 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On October 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $25.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.04B and an Enterprise Value of 14.25B. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $39.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OGN traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OGN traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 254.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 7.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

OGN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Organon & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.81B and the low estimate is $6.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.