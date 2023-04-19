There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Accenture plc (ACN).

As of close of business last night, Accenture plc’s stock clocked out at $279.96, down -0.01% from its previous closing price of $279.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1893836 shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $289.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $268.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Ollagnier Jean-Marc sold 6,250 shares for $280.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,750,350 led to the insider holds 174,084 shares of the business.

Sweet Julie Spellman sold 2,954 shares of ACN for $827,274 on Apr 14. The Chair & CEO now owns 24,459 shares after completing the transaction at $280.05 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Sweet Julie Spellman, who serves as the Chair & CEO of the company, sold 6,511 shares for $288.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,877,175 and left with 26,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 176.82B and an Enterprise Value of 173.78B. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $330.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 272.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACN traded 2.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 662.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 661.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.41M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.33, ACN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ACN, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.81, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $12.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $16.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8B to a low estimate of $16.34B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.16B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.33B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.59B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.24B and the low estimate is $66.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.