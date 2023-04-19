There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI).

As of close of business last night, Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.10, down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $13.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3026520 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B and an Enterprise Value of 5.15B. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $13.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGI traded 3.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.45% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 4.3M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, AGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $230.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.82M to a low estimate of $230.82M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.5M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $237M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $874.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $916.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.2M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.6M and the low estimate is $792.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.