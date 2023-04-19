There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).

In the latest session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) closed at $20.75 up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $20.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2707405 shares were traded. ACI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albertsons Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Gajial Omer sold 36,000 shares for $21.05 per share. The transaction valued at 757,800 led to the insider holds 25,140 shares of the business.

Larson Robert Bruce sold 30,000 shares of ACI for $630,300 on Jan 25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 50,241 shares after completing the transaction at $21.01 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, KIMCO REALTY CORP, who serves as the of the company, sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 each. As a result, the insider received 301,070,000 and left with 28,338,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.88B and an Enterprise Value of 26.39B. As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $25.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACI has traded an average of 4.28M shares per day and 4.18M over the past ten days. A total of 534.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 10.32M, compared to 9.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACI is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.36B to a low estimate of $23.48B. As of the current estimate, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.31B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.28B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.98B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.65B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.95B and the low estimate is $79.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.