There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

In the latest session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at $17.19 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $17.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8469541 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 354.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Taylor Douglas C sold 42,000 shares for $21.25 per share. The transaction valued at 892,576 led to the insider holds 118,469 shares of the business.

GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 8,700 shares of CLF for $197,145 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 87,353 shares after completing the transaction at $22.66 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $18.07 each. As a result, the insider received 5,421 and left with 96,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 13.67B. As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $32.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLF has traded an average of 9.79M shares per day and 9.36M over the past ten days. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.33M with a Short Ratio of 29.33M, compared to 34.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.07B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.96B, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.72B, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.99B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.87B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.