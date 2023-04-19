There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Infosys Limited (INFY).

In the latest session, Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at $14.96 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20765468 shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Infosys Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 70.10B and an Enterprise Value of 68.54B. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $20.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INFY has traded an average of 9.09M shares per day and 16.22M over the past ten days. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 60.25M with a Short Ratio of 60.25M, compared to 56.12M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INFY is 0.40, from 0.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.51B. As of the current estimate, Infosys Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.58B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.21B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.34B and the low estimate is $19.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.