There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Boeing Company (BA).

As of close of business last night, The Boeing Company’s stock clocked out at $208.37, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $205.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7436282 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $208.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $225.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares for $158.88 per share. The transaction valued at 3,972,028 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,285 shares of BA for $201,861 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 2,917 shares after completing the transaction at $157.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 127.22B and an Enterprise Value of 167.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -327.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $221.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BA traded 6.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 8.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.74, while EPS last year was -$2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and -$4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $17.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.52B to a low estimate of $16.27B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $13.99B, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.27B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.38B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.61B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.44B and the low estimate is $84.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.