There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

As of close of business last night, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $172.00, up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $171.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2298936 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $212.

On January 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $183 to $220.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Toczydlowski Gregory C sold 5,420 shares for $184.19 per share. The transaction valued at 998,216 led to the insider holds 18,416 shares of the business.

Lefebvre Mojgan M sold 5,375 shares of TRV for $986,230 on Feb 23. The EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $183.49 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Klenk Jeffrey P., who serves as the EVP & Pres., Bond & Spec. Ins. of the company, sold 2,132 shares for $185.15 each. As a result, the insider received 394,730 and left with 6,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRV now has a Market Capitalization of 40.09B and an Enterprise Value of 46.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $194.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRV traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.67, TRV has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.17 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $4.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.25 and $13.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.27. EPS for the following year is $16.82, with 21 analysts recommending between $18.34 and $15.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $9.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.36B to a low estimate of $9.05B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.37B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.85B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.59B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.41B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.88B and the low estimate is $39.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.