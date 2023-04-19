There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The closing price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) was $9.05 for the day, down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7787381 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Linse Michael sold 810,000 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 6,944,200 led to the insider holds 762,713 shares of the business.

Linse Michael sold 270,162 shares of CHPT for $2,322,993 on Apr 13. The Investor now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.60 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, JACKSON REX S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,476 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 136,074 and left with 1,086,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

CHPT traded an average of 9.12M shares per day over the past three months and 10.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 53.58M with a Short Ratio of 53.58M, compared to 48.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.93M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.63M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.55M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 50.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $975M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.