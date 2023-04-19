There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed the day trading at $50.31 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $50.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15188618 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, DZ Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Stahlkopf Deborah L sold 3,142 shares for $48.78 per share. The transaction valued at 153,261 led to the insider holds 180,697 shares of the business.

Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 812 shares of CSCO for $39,577 on Mar 14. The EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr now owns 267,608 shares after completing the transaction at $48.74 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, BHATT PRAT, who serves as the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of the company, sold 608 shares for $48.74 each. As a result, the insider received 29,634 and left with 50,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 207.33B and an Enterprise Value of 194.16B. As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSCO traded about 18.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSCO traded about 13.94M shares per day. A total of 4.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 41.86M with a Short Ratio of 41.86M, compared to 40.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

CSCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 55.10% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $14.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.52B to a low estimate of $14.33B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.84B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.98B, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.68B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.4B and the low estimate is $57.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.