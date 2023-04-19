There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

The closing price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) was $37.20 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $37.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3718151 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 253.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Brock Charisse sold 7,036 shares for $37.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,613 led to the insider holds 94,802 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares of CAG for $1,739,610 on Apr 06. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $38.66 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wise Robert G, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,000 and left with 22,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 17.77B and an Enterprise Value of 26.96B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.96.

Shares Statistics:

CAG traded an average of 4.50M shares per day over the past three months and 5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.26M with a Short Ratio of 13.26M, compared to 14.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CAG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66B and the low estimate is $12.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.