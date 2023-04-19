There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

The closing price of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) was $45.80 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $46.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143999 shares were traded. QGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.99B. As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $51.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.96.

Shares Statistics:

QGEN traded an average of 744.60K shares per day over the past three months and 944.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.94M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 5.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $491.6M to a low estimate of $465.96M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen N.V.’s year-ago sales were $628.39M, an estimated decrease of -23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.34M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $494.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.