This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

In the latest session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed at $6.14 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115330 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On May 12, another insider, Young Donald R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $14.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,150 and bolstered with 599,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 423.92M and an Enterprise Value of 261.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPN has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $38.35M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.41M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.15M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.36M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $412.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.2M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.