This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DTE Energy Company (DTE)

As of close of business last night, DTE Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $112.04, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $112.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121053 shares were traded. DTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 701.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $142 to $140.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $142.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $142 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares for $135.62 per share. The transaction valued at 135,620 led to the insider holds 9,657 shares of the business.

Richard Robert A. sold 2,900 shares of DTE for $377,899 on Aug 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 18,046 shares after completing the transaction at $130.31 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Harris Joi M., who serves as the Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $130.13 each. As a result, the insider received 234,234 and left with 8,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTE now has a Market Capitalization of 23.44B and an Enterprise Value of 42.65B. As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $140.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DTE traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.61, DTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 65.10% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $6.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $5.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.76B. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.58B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, a decrease of -38.80% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.23B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.17B and the low estimate is $14.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.