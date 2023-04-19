This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: KT Corporation (KT)

As of close of business last night, KT Corporation’s stock clocked out at $11.61, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765110 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.94B and an Enterprise Value of 10.66B. As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KT traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 512.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 467.29M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.6M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,960.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.