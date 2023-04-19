This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

As of close of business last night, NRG Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.66, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $35.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5163509 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 109,795 led to the insider holds 89,320 shares of the business.

Donohue Elisabeth B bought 2,500 shares of NRG for $78,300 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,724 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Cox Heather, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,571 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,204 and bolstered with 30,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 16.16B. As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRG traded 4.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.25M. Shares short for NRG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 12.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.43, NRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $7.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.76 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.9B, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08B, a decrease of -44.00% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.54B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.21B and the low estimate is $26.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.