Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

The closing price of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) was $159.59 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $161.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4346523 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABBV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $172.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,400,770 led to the insider holds 42,829 shares of the business.

Siatis Perry C sold 3,520 shares of ABBV for $563,200 on Apr 03. The EVP, GC AND SECRETARY now owns 10,377 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 53,125 shares for $152.28 each. As a result, the insider received 8,089,998 and left with 60,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 284.70B and an Enterprise Value of 338.74B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.48.

Shares Statistics:

ABBV traded an average of 6.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 16.28M, compared to 12.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.71, ABBV has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.96 and $10.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.02. EPS for the following year is $11.14, with 22 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $10.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.87B to a low estimate of $11.8B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.54B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.36B, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.95B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.19B and the low estimate is $50.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.