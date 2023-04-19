Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) closed the day trading at $6.37 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859594 shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.13B and an Enterprise Value of 10.45B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICL traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICL traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 721.68M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 988.62k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.9B and the low estimate is $7.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.