Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) closed the day trading at $6.90 up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $6.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9160887 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBLU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,970 led to the insider holds 583,298 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBLU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $14.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBLU traded about 8.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBLU traded about 7.53M shares per day. A total of 326.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.83M with a Short Ratio of 18.83M, compared to 16.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.35B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.63B, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.16B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.14B and the low estimate is $10.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.