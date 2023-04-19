Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

The closing price of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) was $9.54 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $9.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1429369 shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 143,606 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Handwerker Jamie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,750 and bolstered with 73,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 4.28B. As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 318.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $13.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

LXP traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for LXP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 6.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, LXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.18M to a low estimate of $79.84M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $78.54M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.04M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.83M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.99M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.27M and the low estimate is $328.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.