Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) closed the day trading at $109.30 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $109.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370044 shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAYX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $105 from $119 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $110.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Saunders-McClendon Karen E. sold 215 shares for $107.92 per share. The transaction valued at 23,203 led to the insider holds 3,929 shares of the business.

Gibson John B sold 194 shares of PAYX for $23,340 on Jan 13. The President and CEO now owns 52,792 shares after completing the transaction at $120.31 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Gioja Michael E, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 13,744 shares for $115.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,584,683 and left with 33,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYX now has a Market Capitalization of 39.40B and an Enterprise Value of 38.72B. As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $141.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAYX traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAYX traded about 2.07M shares per day. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.66M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.15M with a Short Ratio of 10.15M, compared to 9.33M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

PAYX’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.16, up from 3.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 75.80% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $5.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.