Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

The closing price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) was $15.23 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $15.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2875222 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.00B and an Enterprise Value of 11.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $42.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.23.

Shares Statistics:

VNO traded an average of 3.92M shares per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 8.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.77M with a Short Ratio of 21.77M, compared to 16.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.35% and a Short% of Float of 16.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.12, VNO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.58.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.07M to a low estimate of $444.34M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $442.13M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $452.25M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.