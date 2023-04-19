TLS (Telos Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed at $2.12 down -6.62% from its previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857312 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Telos Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 19,300 led to the insider holds 35,217 shares of the business.

Schaufeld Fredrick bought 250,000 shares of TLS for $907,500 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Wood John B, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 730,000 and bolstered with 4,641,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLS now has a Market Capitalization of 167.56M and an Enterprise Value of 69.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4296.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TLS has traded an average of 690.67K shares per day and 613.74k over the past ten days. A total of 67.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.38M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.