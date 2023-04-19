Update from Amgen Inc. (AMGN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) was $246.09 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $248.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638748 shares were traded. AMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $249.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $265 from $275 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $280 to $260.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $240.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on November 18, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Khosla Rachna sold 387 shares for $292.90 per share. The transaction valued at 113,352 led to the insider holds 6,630 shares of the business.

Grygiel Nancy A. sold 545 shares of AMGN for $159,977 on Nov 08. The SVP & CCO now owns 13,009 shares after completing the transaction at $293.54 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Williams R Sanders, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $249.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 5,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 134.32B and an Enterprise Value of 163.96B. As of this moment, Amgen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has reached a high of $296.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $223.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 239.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.83.

Shares Statistics:

AMGN traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 535.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 532.95M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 7.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.76, AMGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 63.70% for AMGN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.49 and a low estimate of $3.3, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.52, with high estimates of $4.9 and low estimates of $4.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.38 and $17.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.72. EPS for the following year is $18.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.65 and $16.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9B to a low estimate of $6.05B. As of the current estimate, Amgen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.24B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.68B, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.5B and the low estimate is $26.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.