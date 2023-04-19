Update from Paramount Global (PARA): A steady trajectory

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed the day trading at $21.82 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $22.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5580741 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PARA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $24 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on December 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARA now has a Market Capitalization of 15.02B and an Enterprise Value of 29.41B. As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $36.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PARA traded about 11.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PARA traded about 9.04M shares per day. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 101.49M with a Short Ratio of 101.49M, compared to 89.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.60% and a Short% of Float of 17.63%.

Dividends & Splits

PARA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $7.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6B to a low estimate of $7.26B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.5B, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.12B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.15B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.7B and the low estimate is $31.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.